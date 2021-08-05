UN Climate Panel Releases Latest Report

What’s coming out on Monday is the sixth report of Working Group I, which covers the physical science of climate change. It reflects major advances in understanding and greater certainty about the likely range of global heating over the 21st century and beyond. Where previous reports focused on global to continental scales, this one will present more detailed projections for much smaller regions. It also covers short-lived climate forcers in depth – things like soot from coal smoke that don’t stay in the atmosphere very long, but have substantial effects on climate. I’m not allowed to give more details yet – for those, you’ll have to tune in again on Monday!